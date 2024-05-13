Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING) Short Interest Down 65.5% in April

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 65.5% from the April 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Cingulate Trading Down 14.0 %

Cingulate stock opened at $0.76 on Monday. Cingulate has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $21.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cingulate stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 754,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 4.82% of Cingulate at the end of the most recent quarter. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cingulate Company Profile

Cingulate Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. The company's lead product candidates are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine) for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorders intended for children, adolescents, and adults.

