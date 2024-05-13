Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Gap Up to $3.72

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.72, but opened at $3.84. Cipher Mining shares last traded at $3.91, with a volume of 831,750 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CIFR. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Cipher Mining from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up previously from $5.50) on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cipher Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Cipher Mining Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 62.01 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.08 and a quick ratio of 8.08.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $43.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.73 million. Cipher Mining had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 13.54%. As a group, analysts expect that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cipher Mining

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 93.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 7,720 shares in the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

