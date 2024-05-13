Citigroup Boosts Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $185.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $167.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.60.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.92 on Monday, reaching $187.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,390,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,616,398. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.38. The stock has a market cap of $171.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.48 and its 200-day moving average is $164.27.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.83, for a total value of $18,286,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,009,121.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $1,649,592,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,606,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $976,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,304 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 14.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,154,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,250,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,582 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,035,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,028,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 565.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,066 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

