Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a growth of 132.3% from the April 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Clough Global Equity Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN GLQ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,353. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $6.56.

Clough Global Equity Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $0.0603 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.38%.

In other news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $318,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 440,291 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,800,250.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles Clough, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.42 per share, with a total value of $128,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 390,291 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,505,668.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund by 321.1% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Matisse Capital lifted its stake in Clough Global Equity Fund by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 67,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 23,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund by 10.9% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the period.

About Clough Global Equity Fund

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

