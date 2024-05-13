CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stake Lifted by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $11,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,823,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,074,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,118,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,867,000 after purchasing an additional 46,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,986,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (down from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus upped their target price on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.80.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $210.36. 970,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,779,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.38. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.73 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. CME Group’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total transaction of $1,501,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,999.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total transaction of $1,501,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,999.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at $14,226,934.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

