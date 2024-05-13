Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Stock Down 2.3 %

Coffee stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.48. The stock had a trading volume of 25,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,662. Coffee has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 million, a PE ratio of 152.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Coffee alerts:

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Coffee had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $19.54 million for the quarter.

About Coffee

Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.