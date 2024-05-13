Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$69.69.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCA shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$77.00 to C$73.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$68.00 to C$64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$63.00 to C$60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TD Securities cut their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$93.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$76.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.
Cogeco Communications Stock Performance
Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported C$2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.88 by C$0.33. Cogeco Communications had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of C$730.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$735.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cogeco Communications will post 8.3381924 earnings per share for the current year.
Cogeco Communications Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a $0.854 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is 41.11%.
About Cogeco Communications
Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.
