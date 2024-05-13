Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Given New $70.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.42% from the company’s previous close.

CCOI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Cogent Communications from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America cut Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Cogent Communications from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,705. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Cogent Communications has a 1-year low of $57.35 and a 1-year high of $86.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $272.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.82 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 114.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cogent Communications will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.62, for a total transaction of $147,110.40. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 54,822 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,461.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.62, for a total value of $147,110.40. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 54,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,461.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.47, for a total value of $176,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,320 shares of company stock worth $4,669,997 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,987,000 after acquiring an additional 263,313 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 828,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,028,000 after acquiring an additional 263,276 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 46,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 24,226 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 630,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,941,000 after acquiring an additional 41,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 417,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,778,000 after acquiring an additional 36,288 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

