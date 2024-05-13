Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.
Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
RLTY opened at $13.77 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.65. Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $14.86.
About Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund
