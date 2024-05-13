Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Receives $137.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $137.57.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Colliers International Group from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $114.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Colliers International Group has a 12 month low of $83.38 and a 12 month high of $131.05.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 2.25%. Equities analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 575.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 26,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

