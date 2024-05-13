Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) fell 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $338.54 and last traded at $340.06. 58,331 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 355,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $344.80.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FIX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $313.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.24.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.88%.

In related news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 14,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.55, for a total value of $3,951,231.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,307,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 14,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.55, for a total value of $3,951,231.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,307,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William George III sold 8,429 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.95, for a total transaction of $2,351,269.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,426,285.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,114 shares of company stock valued at $14,946,495 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 5,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth $1,534,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter valued at $23,122,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 56.4% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 667,036 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,924,000 after acquiring an additional 240,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter valued at $230,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

