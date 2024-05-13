Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Comstock Holding Companies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

Comstock Holding Companies Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of CHCI stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. Comstock Holding Companies has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $8.30. The company has a market capitalization of $78.48 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.98.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.02 million during the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 17.41%.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.

