Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) vs. Allied Resources (OTCMKTS:ALOD) Financial Survey

Allied Resources (OTCMKTS:ALOD – Get Free Report) and Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.1% of Comstock Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Comstock Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Allied Resources and Comstock Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Comstock Resources 2 4 2 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

Comstock Resources has a consensus target price of $9.75, suggesting a potential downside of 6.52%. Given Comstock Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Comstock Resources is more favorable than Allied Resources.

This table compares Allied Resources and Comstock Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Resources $560,000.00 1.26 -$90,000.00 N/A N/A Comstock Resources $1.41 billion 2.16 $211.12 million $0.22 47.50

Comstock Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Allied Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Allied Resources and Comstock Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Resources 13.53% 1.60% 1.38% Comstock Resources 4.27% 1.25% 0.48%

Volatility and Risk

Allied Resources has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comstock Resources has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Comstock Resources beats Allied Resources on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allied Resources

Allied Resources, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas in the United States. It owns varying interests in a total of 145 wells situated on acreage of approximately 3,400 acres in Ritchie and Calhoun counties, West Virginia; and 10 wells situated on acreage of approximately 2,510 acres in Goliad, Edwards, and Jackson counties, Texas. The company was formerly known as General Allied Oil and Gas Co and changed its name to Allied Resources, Inc. in August 1998. Allied Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

