Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stock Position Increased by USA Financial Formulas

USA Financial Formulas grew its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 362.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,134 shares during the period. Copart makes up approximately 0.4% of USA Financial Formulas’ holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Copart were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Copart by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 6,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 101.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Copart by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In other news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Copart news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,374,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 985,000 shares of company stock worth $55,519,950. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Down 0.3 %

CPRT stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,814,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,463,158. The company has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.19. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $40.22 and a one year high of $58.58.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 33.41%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

