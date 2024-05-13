COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of COPT Defense Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of COPT Defense Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Performance

COPT Defense Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE CDP opened at $24.43 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.21. COPT Defense Properties has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $26.80. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -109.26%.

Institutional Trading of COPT Defense Properties

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in COPT Defense Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $13,350,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the first quarter valued at about $455,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in COPT Defense Properties in the first quarter worth about $10,296,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in COPT Defense Properties in the first quarter worth about $1,236,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in COPT Defense Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000.

About COPT Defense Properties

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

