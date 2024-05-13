Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB) Receives $18.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.75.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLB. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Core Laboratories from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Core Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 1,178.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Core Laboratories by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

CLB opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $797.30 million, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $27.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.01.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $129.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.47 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 8.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.55%.

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

