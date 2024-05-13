Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Shares Gap Up to $3.64

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.64, but opened at $3.77. Core Scientific shares last traded at $3.73, with a volume of 405,151 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CORZ shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Compass Point raised Core Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Core Scientific Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.28.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $141.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.10 million. Research analysts expect that Core Scientific, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Core Scientific

In other news, CEO Adam Taylor Sullivan purchased 65,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,818.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,884.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Eric Stanton Weiss purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.03 per share, for a total transaction of $45,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Taylor Sullivan acquired 65,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $199,818.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,753 shares in the company, valued at $286,884.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Scientific

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORZ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter worth $84,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at $307,000.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

