Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,722,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,807 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.14% of Corning worth $296,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 24.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 387,799 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,816,000 after purchasing an additional 76,093 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth about $443,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 7.2% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 53.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $553,219.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,210,652.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $2,574,903.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,155,042.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $553,219.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,210,652.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 239,841 shares of company stock valued at $7,971,257. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on GLW shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Corning from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Corning in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Corning stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.26. The stock had a trading volume of 882,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,763,552. The stock has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.86. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $36.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.75%.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

