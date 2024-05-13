Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CMRE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Costamare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Costamare from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Get Costamare alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Costamare

Costamare Trading Down 0.1 %

Costamare Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CMRE traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $13.36. 545,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,893. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.32. Costamare has a 12 month low of $7.71 and a 12 month high of $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.83%.

Institutional Trading of Costamare

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Costamare by 197.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Costamare by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,216 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Costamare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Costamare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,252 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

Costamare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.