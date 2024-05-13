Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Shares Acquired by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Coupang were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 25.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,054,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,922,000 after purchasing an additional 616,210 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the third quarter valued at about $2,415,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Coupang by 1,509.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 163,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 153,019 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coupang during the fourth quarter worth about $2,486,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,309,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,256,000 after buying an additional 148,738 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Coupang from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coupang from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coupang from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Coupang in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.42.

In other news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 31,614,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $600,985,067.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 364,542,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,929,948,343.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 31,614,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $600,985,067.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 364,542,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,929,948,343.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Harold Rogers sold 139,080 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $2,538,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 394,192 shares in the company, valued at $7,194,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,360,282 shares of company stock valued at $633,564,280 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPNG traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.91. 3,637,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,279,869. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 1.13. Coupang, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $23.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

