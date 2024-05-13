Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Stock Price Down 3.2% on Insider Selling

Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) fell 3.2% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $21.77 and last traded at $21.77. 2,179,601 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 13,263,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.50.

Specifically, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 31,614,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $600,985,067.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 364,542,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,929,948,343.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $45,752.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 187,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,198,825.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 31,614,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $600,985,067.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,542,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,929,948,343.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,360,282 shares of company stock worth $633,564,280. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPNG shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coupang from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Coupang from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet raised Coupang from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Coupang in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.42.

Coupang Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.33.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Coupang by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,632,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,745,000 after buying an additional 84,353 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Coupang during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Coupang by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 402,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,840,000 after buying an additional 11,874 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 2.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 39,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the third quarter worth $182,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

