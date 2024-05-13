CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PMTS. Roth Mkm started coverage on CPI Card Group in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of CPI Card Group in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.50.

NASDAQ PMTS traded up $1.05 on Thursday, reaching $22.89. The stock had a trading volume of 45,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,095. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.88. CPI Card Group has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $29.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.02.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $102.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.70 million. CPI Card Group had a negative return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 4.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CPI Card Group will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CPI Card Group news, major shareholder Equity Ulc Parallel49 sold 244,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $4,404,981.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,314,511 shares in the company, valued at $113,850,633.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CPI Card Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CPI Card Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CPI Card Group in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in CPI Card Group by 19.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in CPI Card Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

