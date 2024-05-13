Craig Hallum Raises Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Price Target to $17.00

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Craig Hallum from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ARLO. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $13.75 to $16.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. BWS Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Friday.

Arlo Technologies Price Performance

Arlo Technologies stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,407,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,699. Arlo Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $14.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.10.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $135.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.05 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 16.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 132,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $1,447,743.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,314,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,348,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 132,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $1,447,743.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,314,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,348,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 42,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $462,506.17. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 661,878 shares in the company, valued at $7,260,801.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 330,386 shares of company stock worth $3,658,179. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arlo Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

