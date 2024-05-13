Craig Hallum Trims Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Target Price to $14.00

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Craig Hallum from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IRWD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.40.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $6.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,975,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,214,747. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $15.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average of $10.56.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.20). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 254.41% and a negative return on equity of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $74.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jon R. Duane purchased 6,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $60,204.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 121,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,943.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Sravan Kumar Emany purchased 10,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.38 per share, with a total value of $100,215.92. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 301,733 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,255.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon R. Duane bought 6,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $60,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,943.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 331.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 396.5% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

