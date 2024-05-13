Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $8.39 and last traded at $8.36, with a volume of 273538 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.5657 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This is an increase from Crédit Agricole’s previous dividend of $0.43. Crédit Agricole’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.53%.
Crédit Agricole Stock Up 1.0 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.98. The company has a market capitalization of $50.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.49.
About Crédit Agricole
Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services in France and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking Regional Banks; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Asset Gathering; Large Customers; and Specialised Financial Services segments.
