CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Holdings Lifted by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,110 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 92,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 653,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,879,000 after purchasing an additional 15,085 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital upped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $73.93.

In other news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $152,408.71. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 57,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,747.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $1,607,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at $15,057,615.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $152,408.71. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,747.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,992 shares of company stock valued at $6,132,335 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRSP traded up $4.08 on Monday, hitting $55.25. 1,622,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,757,049. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.98. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $37.55 and a 52 week high of $91.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 1.80.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.53 million. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 99.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

