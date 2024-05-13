Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.31.

Several analysts recently commented on CRR.UN shares. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

TSE CRR.UN opened at C$12.94 on Monday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$11.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.86, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.21 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0742 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -269.70%.

In other news, Director Michael Harold Vels purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.85 per share, with a total value of C$90,025.00. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

