CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stake Raised by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 281.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,513 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CSX by 2.2% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in CSX by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 16,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 225.9% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

CSX stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,116,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,017,438. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $67.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.85 and a 200-day moving average of $34.70. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $40.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

