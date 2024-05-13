CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Holdings Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,994,508 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 287,009 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of CVS Health worth $157,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 573.2% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 128,097 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $10,115,000 after purchasing an additional 15,370 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,744,807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $769,452,000 after purchasing an additional 212,723 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $10,517,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 8,928 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,424.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered CVS Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CVS Health from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,765,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,845,655. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.81. The stock has a market cap of $70.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.56. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $53.70 and a twelve month high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 46.75%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

