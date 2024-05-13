DA Davidson Lowers Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Price Target to $1.50

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at DA Davidson from $3.50 to $1.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 58.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins cut Lion Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Lion Electric from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Lion Electric from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Lion Electric from $2.25 to $1.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Lion Electric from $1.70 to $1.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.74.

LEV stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,286. The company has a market cap of $213.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.12. Lion Electric has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $2.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average is $1.54.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $60.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.39 million. Lion Electric had a negative net margin of 43.21% and a negative return on equity of 18.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lion Electric will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lion Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Lion Electric by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 12,712 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lion Electric by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Lion Electric by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 191,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 16,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Lion Electric by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 250,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 16,356 shares in the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

