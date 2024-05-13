Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Short Interest Update

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 155,100 shares, an increase of 124.8% from the April 15th total of 69,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 895,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DKILY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.82. The company had a trading volume of 961,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,667. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $21.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.71.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Company Profile

Daikin Industries,Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products in Japan, the Americas, China, Asia, Europe, Europe, and internationally. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; heat reclaim ventilators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

