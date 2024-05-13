Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF) Short Interest Update

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the April 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Trading Up 4.1 %
Shares of Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S stock opened at C$41.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$41.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$45.30. Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S has a one year low of C$39.93 and a one year high of C$54.19.
About Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S
