Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSY. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in Hershey by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in Hershey by 180.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.83, for a total value of $278,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,728 shares in the company, valued at $7,196,824.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on HSY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Edward Jones restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.06.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of HSY stock traded up $4.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $209.71. 715,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,967,072. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.82 and a fifty-two week high of $274.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.09. The company has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.33. Hershey had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.31%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

