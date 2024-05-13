Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 895.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.52. The stock had a trading volume of 292,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,032. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.25. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.45 and a 1 year high of $118.31.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.2956 dividend. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.