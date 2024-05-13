Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,530,000 after buying an additional 177,372 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 26,676.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 674,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,562,000 after purchasing an additional 671,704 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 534,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,093,000 after purchasing an additional 347,103 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 461,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,317,000 after purchasing an additional 34,276 shares during the period. Finally, LGL Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 304,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $298.10. 10,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,231. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $233.54 and a 52-week high of $300.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $293.56 and a 200-day moving average of $277.80.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

