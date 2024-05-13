Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter worth about $2,016,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Primerica by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 84,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,479,000 after acquiring an additional 25,981 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Primerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Primerica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,098,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Primerica

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total transaction of $365,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 13,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,373.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $302,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,100,283. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total value of $365,115.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 13,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,227,373.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,708 shares of company stock valued at $1,648,677 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Primerica Price Performance

Shares of PRI traded up $1.71 on Monday, reaching $225.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,563. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.10. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.15 and a 12-month high of $256.56.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $742.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.57 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 20.44%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Primerica’s payout ratio is 18.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Primerica from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Primerica from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.50.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

