Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $402,000 Holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kinnari Patel sold 7,132 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $212,818.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 238,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,112,244.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, insider Kinnari Patel sold 7,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $212,818.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 238,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,112,244.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 20,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $604,916.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 554,762 shares in the company, valued at $16,554,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 414,935 shares of company stock valued at $11,476,424 in the last 90 days. 31.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ RCKT traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,218. The company has a quick ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $32.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.91.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.73) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RCKT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Featured Stories

