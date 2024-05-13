Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $855,000 Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in DTE Energy by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 164,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,165,000 after purchasing an additional 44,946 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 33,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $3,439,000. Finally, Balanced Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on DTE. TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Guggenheim lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

DTE traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $115.86. 102,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,391. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $116.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.64.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.04). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. On average, research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $662,783.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,869.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $300,893.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,003.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $662,783.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,869.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,183. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Further Reading

