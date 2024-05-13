Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,186 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 549,710 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,221,000 after acquiring an additional 73,570 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 373,757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,974,000 after buying an additional 9,823 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 64.4% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 54,639 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 367.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 75,042 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 58,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 86,795 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 15,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $49.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,487,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,677,987. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.34. The company has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $55.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DVN. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.78.

View Our Latest Report on DVN

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.