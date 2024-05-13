Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $826,000 Investment in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQE. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 64.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.19. The stock had a trading volume of 108,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,229. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 12 month low of $70.18 and a 12 month high of $89.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $0.1907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

