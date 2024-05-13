Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 647 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 24.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,673,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,484,000 after acquiring an additional 920,742 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 865.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,807,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413,143 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 86,314.1% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,230 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,219,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,484,000 after purchasing an additional 488,294 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,512,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,649,000 after purchasing an additional 156,229 shares during the period.

Shares of SGOV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,034,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,487,961. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.47. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.04 and a twelve month high of $100.74.

