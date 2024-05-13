Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 63.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 36,805 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 8.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 15.1% in the third quarter. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD now owns 14,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGTX traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,184,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,258,696. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.87. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.46 and a 1-year high of $31.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 72.26 and a beta of 2.33.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The business had revenue of $63.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 713.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TGTX shares. StockNews.com downgraded TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on TG Therapeutics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on TG Therapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on TG Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

In other news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $351,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,207.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

