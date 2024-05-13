Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 10,507 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,507 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DXC Technology by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,234,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,317,000 after buying an additional 3,827,176 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,080,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,484 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 3,407.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,411,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,962 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,210,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 734.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 696,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,514,000 after purchasing an additional 613,235 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXC Technology Stock Performance

DXC Technology stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.75. 215,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,299,967. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on DXC shares. Guggenheim started coverage on DXC Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup downgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.20.

Insider Transactions at DXC Technology

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 18,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $393,356.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,034.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

