Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 124 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,568 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $38,444,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 16,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth about $4,517,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $317.94. The stock had a trading volume of 154,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,783. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $325.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.19. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $221.76 and a 1 year high of $348.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $80.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,014.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,050 shares of company stock worth $10,340,237 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHW. Northcoast Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.39.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

