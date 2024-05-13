Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 453 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,093 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Crocs by 242.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 56,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,277,000 after acquiring an additional 39,979 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $411,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Crocs by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in Crocs by 135.5% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 126,383 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,664,000 after buying an additional 72,724 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $571,085.95. Following the sale, the president now owns 64,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,734,264.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John B. Replogle purchased 1,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $249,951.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,642.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 4,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $571,085.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,734,264.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,867 shares of company stock valued at $4,786,276 in the last 90 days. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Crocs from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. OTR Global upgraded Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Crocs from $124.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Crocs from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crocs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.75.

Crocs Stock Performance

Crocs stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $142.34. The stock had a trading volume of 281,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,023. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.00 and a 1 year high of $146.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.03.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.77. Crocs had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The business had revenue of $938.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

