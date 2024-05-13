Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Veeva Systems by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total transaction of $746,297.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,756.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total transaction of $746,297.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,756.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,818,013 over the last 90 days. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $204.32. The company had a trading volume of 107,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,696. The company has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.76. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.21 and a fifty-two week high of $236.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.35 and its 200-day moving average is $202.21.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $630.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.75 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

