Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 65,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Repligen by 1.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Repligen by 18,449.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 58,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,539,000 after purchasing an additional 58,299 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 97.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 217,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,648,000 after buying an additional 107,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Repligen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 16,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.44, for a total value of $3,298,630.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,575,562.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO James Bylund sold 4,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total transaction of $866,203.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,860.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 16,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.44, for a total transaction of $3,298,630.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,575,562.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,597 shares of company stock worth $5,039,532. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN traded up $1.67 on Monday, hitting $168.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.07 and a 200-day moving average of $175.25. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $110.45 and a 12-month high of $211.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 667.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $151.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.06 million. Repligen had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 3.95%. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

RGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.75.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

