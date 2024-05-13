DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
DAVIDsTEA Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DTEA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.24. 3,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,487. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average is $0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.66. DAVIDsTEA has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $2.70.
DAVIDsTEA Company Profile
