Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 647,209 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 1,266,230 shares.The stock last traded at $25.40 and had previously closed at $25.36.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DCPH shares. Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.60 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.60 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.39. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 0.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCPH. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 96.9% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $1,167,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 501,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after buying an additional 8,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

