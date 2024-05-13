Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) PT Raised to C$48.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 8.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DFY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Cormark increased their target price on Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on Definity Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.32.

Definity Financial Stock Down 1.8 %

DFY traded down C$0.79 on Monday, reaching C$44.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,824. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84. Definity Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$32.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$44.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$40.75.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$1 billion for the quarter. Definity Financial had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 9.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that Definity Financial will post 2.6566549 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Definity Financial

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.

